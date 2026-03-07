Teton Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in Medallion Financial Corp. $MFIN

Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 533.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides asset-based lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company’s core business activities include secured loans collateralized by business assets such as insurance premiums, commercial real estate, maritime assets and portfolio receivables. Through its insurance premium finance division, Medallion offers short-term loans that allow policyholders to spread insurance costs over multiple payments, while its portfolio financing arm provides funding against a borrower’s existing asset portfolios.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Medallion Financial originally established itself in the taxi medallion lending market, extending loans secured by New York City cab medallions.

