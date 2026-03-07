Teton Advisors LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. $NATH

Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Nathan’s Famous makes up about 3.3% of Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 16,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATH opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $410.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 182.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nathan’s Famous has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan’s Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan’s Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

