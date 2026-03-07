Teton Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Allient Inc. $ALNT

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Allient accounts for about 1.9% of Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Allient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Allient during the third quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 198.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 700.0% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNT opened at $65.25 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Allient had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allient in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

