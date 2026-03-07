Teton Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP

Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $828.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.91 million. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $345,624.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,548.09. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Motor Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment automotive parts. Since its founding in 1919, the company has focused on engineering, testing, and supplying ignition and temperature management products for passenger cars and light trucks. Its product lineup includes ignition coils, spark plug wires, sensors, switches, heating and air conditioning controls, and related electronic components.

The company operates through two primary segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.

