Teton Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Core Molding Technologies Inc $CMT

Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Core Molding Technologies comprises 1.1% of Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.44.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

