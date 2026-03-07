Teton Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $186.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $235.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.48, for a total transaction of $223,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,054.32. The trade was a 25.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.62 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 24.48%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

