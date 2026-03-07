Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $3,060,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,914.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 96,830 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,904,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $537.91 million, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.29. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKE. Weiss Ratings lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

