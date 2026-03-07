Teton Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $716.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

