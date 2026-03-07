Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.22. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,758,469.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,348,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,764.44. This represents a 63.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,594,047 shares of company stock worth $5,430,207 in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,873 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,615,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

