Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

BBY opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,776 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 177,261 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.5% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

