Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $330.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

