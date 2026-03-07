Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 322683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Key Tecnoglass News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tecnoglass this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley cut its price target from $70 to $65 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside from current levels and signaling continued conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Benzinga

B. Riley cut its price target from $70 to $65 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying significant upside from current levels and signaling continued conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti issued a broad set of downward EPS revisions for Tecnoglass across multiple quarters and fiscal years — cutting FY2026 from $4.35 to $3.47 and FY2027 from $5.00 to $4.00, and reducing several quarterly forecasts (examples: Q1 2027 to $0.67 from $0.94; Q2 2027 to $0.99 from $1.27; Q3/Q4 2026 also cut). These cuts materially lower near‑term and medium‑term earnings expectations and are the primary negative catalyst for the stock today. MarketBeat: TGLS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 5.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.21). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.22%.The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 223.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

