Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.1% during the third quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 998.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5,280.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 123,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $1,699,497.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 776,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,724.60. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 17,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $234,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,717.20. The trade was a 51.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 235,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,486 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

