Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,562,000 after buying an additional 674,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,001 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,673,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,346 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 64.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,646,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 270,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. This represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WULF. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.67.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.