Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $804,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 205.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $186,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $3,688,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,652,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,352,614.09. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $352,403.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 333,133 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,389.55. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147,056 shares of company stock worth $42,192,787 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,842.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

