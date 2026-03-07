TD Securities Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$3.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

VerticalScope stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.17. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerticalScope had a negative net margin of 13.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of C$20.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current year.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

