TD Asset Management Inc Takes $652,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,580. The trade was a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Chardan Capital upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

