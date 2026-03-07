TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,938 Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 139.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 52.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bel Fuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,471.25. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 5.3%

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $248.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

