TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (now -$0.34 per quarter in 2026 vs prior deeper losses) and materially boosted multi‑year outlook (FY2029 and FY2030 upgrades) while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $34 price objective — a clear vote of confidence on longer‑term upside.

HC Wainwright raised near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (now -$0.34 per quarter in 2026 vs prior deeper losses) and materially boosted multi‑year outlook (FY2029 and FY2030 upgrades) while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $34 price objective — a clear vote of confidence on longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Avexitide remains the company’s key near‑term catalyst: Phase 3 LUCIDITY topline data due Q3 2026; management is viewed as well‑funded (reported cash runway cited ~ $317M into 2028), which supports commercialization planning if results are positive. Amylyx: LUCIDITY Trial Sets Stage For Q3 Inflection Point

Avexitide remains the company’s key near‑term catalyst: Phase 3 LUCIDITY topline data due Q3 2026; management is viewed as well‑funded (reported cash runway cited ~ $317M into 2028), which supports commercialization planning if results are positive. Positive Sentiment: New coverage initiated by Stifel Nicolaus can increase visibility and institutional interest, a constructive development for liquidity and analyst debate. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

New coverage initiated by Stifel Nicolaus can increase visibility and institutional interest, a constructive development for liquidity and analyst debate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted strategic advances and the company slightly beat EPS expectations (reported -$0.30 vs -$0.31 consensus), but near‑term profitability remains a multi‑quarter issue. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted strategic advances and the company slightly beat EPS expectations (reported -$0.30 vs -$0.31 consensus), but near‑term profitability remains a multi‑quarter issue. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the filings provided show zero or nonsensical values (likely reporting artifacts) and so offer no clear signal on current positioning.

Short‑interest reports in the filings provided show zero or nonsensical values (likely reporting artifacts) and so offer no clear signal on current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Management discontinued development of AMX0035 for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), narrowing the near‑term pipeline and prompting at least one downgrade (from “Strong Buy” to “Buy”); loss of a program can reduce optionality and may weigh on sentiment until avexitide data arrives. Amylyx: LUCIDITY Trial Sets Stage For Q3 Inflection Point

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,625.44. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $27,710.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,379,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,939,838.22. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 151,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,385 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

