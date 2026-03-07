Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Financial Contrast

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrise Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 6 0 2.60

Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $18.56, suggesting a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunrise Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million 11.88 $6.87 million $1.09 8.63 Cushman & Wakefield $10.29 billion 0.28 $88.20 million $0.38 33.24

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust. Sunrise Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust 62.48% 7.76% 4.85% Cushman & Wakefield 0.86% 15.02% 3.76%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

