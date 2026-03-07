Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.950–0.760 EPS.

37.5% of revenues from manufacturing in 2025 (up from ~25% in 2020) signals deeper production adoption that should drive higher consumables usage and long-term margin improvement.

in 2025 (up from ~25% in 2020) signals deeper production adoption that should drive higher consumables usage and long-term margin improvement. Large customer wins and partnerships — including a transformational collaboration with Airbus (25,000+ flight-ready parts), Boeing purchases of F3300/F900 systems, Rivian deployments, Subaru tooling wins, and McLaren usage — demonstrate scaled, mission-critical adoption across aerospace and automotive.

Large customer wins and partnerships — including a transformational collaboration with (25,000+ flight-ready parts), Boeing purchases of F3300/F900 systems, Rivian deployments, Subaru tooling wins, and McLaren usage — demonstrate scaled, mission-critical adoption across aerospace and automotive. 2026 guidance targets modest revenue growth ($565M–$575M), non-GAAP gross margin of ~46.7%–47.1%, and adjusted EBITDA of $25M–$30M while calling for sequential quarterly growth through the year.

2026 guidance targets modest revenue growth ($565M–$575M), non-GAAP gross margin of ~46.7%–47.1%, and adjusted EBITDA of $25M–$30M while calling for sequential quarterly growth through the year. Margins were pressured in 2025 (Q4 GAAP growth margin down to 36.8% from 46.3% last year) due to tariffs, FX , lower revenues and mix, contributing to a GAAP operating loss and reduced quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA.

Margins were pressured in 2025 (Q4 GAAP growth margin down to 36.8% from 46.3% last year) due to , lower revenues and mix, contributing to a GAAP operating loss and reduced quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA. Balance sheet and cash flow resilience — $244.5M in cash and equivalents, no debt, and $15.1M of operating cash flow for the year — provide flexibility for organic investment and accretive M&A.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

