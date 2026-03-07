Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $44,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,251,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,052.06. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 191,048 shares of company stock worth $1,003,739 over the last ninety days. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,943,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 3,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,902 shares during the period. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,475 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

