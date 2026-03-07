Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give CAE (TSE:CAE) a C$50.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 target price on CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.65.

TSE:CAE opened at C$40.25 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.65. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

