Stephen Young Acquires 120,000 Shares of Tasmea (ASX:TEA) Stock

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Young acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.51 per share, with a total value of A$421,560.00.

Tasmea Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Tasmea Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. Tasmea’s payout ratio is currently 153.33%.

About Tasmea

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

See Also

