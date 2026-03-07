Stephen Carey Sells 7,312 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 7,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $552,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,496.50. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

