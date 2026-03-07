StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CEO Sells $1,203,600.00 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Wayne Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $1,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,209,600.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,207,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SARO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,202. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

