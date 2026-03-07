SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPXC. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.63.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.82. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 214.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

