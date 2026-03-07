SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 20,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan‑India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low‑capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast‑growing geography.

Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long‑term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams.

Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber's platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi‑year questions.

Coverage highlighting the gig‑economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out‑of‑home spending.

Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own.

Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie‑up (game‑changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite revenue growth — a near‑term negative that often pressures the stock until guidance or execution re‑assures investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

