SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,444,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after buying an additional 767,014 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,470.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,521,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,415,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 60,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $9,796,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 93,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,053,422.19. This trade represents a 39.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NRG Energy Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of NRG stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.26.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.
NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.
