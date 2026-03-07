SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 588,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.20% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EVE by 17.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EVE by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in EVE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EVE by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of EVE stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

EVE Profile

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

Featured Stories

