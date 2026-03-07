SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.62 Million in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,828,000 after acquiring an additional 581,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,572,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,379,000 after purchasing an additional 250,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,307,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,299,000 after purchasing an additional 265,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,954,000 after buying an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,956,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,548,000 after buying an additional 1,368,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $44.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

