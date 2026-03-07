SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Corpay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 37.5% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $314.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $361.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

