SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,070 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.15% of Talen Energy worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

Several analysts have commented on TLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.09.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

