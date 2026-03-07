SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $2.87 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,588,000 after buying an additional 9,159,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $105,058,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 195.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,081,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.6%
Uranium Energy stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.
The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.