SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $2.87 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,588,000 after buying an additional 9,159,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $105,058,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 195.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,081,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.21.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

