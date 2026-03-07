SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 1,621,938 Shares of Gerdau S.A. $GGB

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621,938 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for about 1.2% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.22% of Gerdau worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 65.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 231,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 54.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,363,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,311 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 821.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,344,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,675 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Gerdau by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

