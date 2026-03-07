Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $187.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.90.

SPRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Citizens Jmp set a $259.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

SPRB stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 810.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 108,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.