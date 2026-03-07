Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to pursue mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases or other business combinations with companies operating in the sports, sports media and entertainment sectors. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not generate operating revenues of its own and is focused on identifying and completing a business combination within the timeframe established by its governing charter.

Since its incorporation, Sports Ventures Acquisition has reviewed a range of potential targets across professional leagues, collegiate athletics, sports technology platforms, event management and related media businesses.

