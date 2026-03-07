Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Releases Earnings Results

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$818.82 million for the quarter. Spin Master had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 7.22%.

Here are the key takeaways from Spin Master’s conference call:

Get Spin Master alerts:

Tariff‑driven disruption weighed on toys—toy gross product sales fell ~ 8% in 2025 as retailers cut inventories (channel down ~ 12% ) and shifted to domestic replenishment, leaving a volatile cadence and a significant year‑over‑year Q1 2026 decline risk.

Tariff‑driven disruption weighed on toys—toy gross product sales fell ~ in 2025 as retailers cut inventories (channel down ~ ) and shifted to domestic replenishment, leaving a volatile cadence and a significant year‑over‑year Q1 2026 decline risk. Content and digital are growth engines: the global PAW Patrol movie (Aug 2026) should drive entertainment revenue (an initial contractual distribution payment of $20 million is expected in Q3) while digital games (Toca Boca, Piknik) saw strong growth and are receiving UX, content and partnership investments to boost subscriptions and monetization.

Content and digital are growth engines: the global (Aug 2026) should drive entertainment revenue (an initial contractual distribution payment of is expected in Q3) while digital games (Toca Boca, Piknik) saw strong growth and are receiving UX, content and partnership investments to boost subscriptions and monetization. Melissa & Doug was materially impacted by the tariff environment and the company took a non‑cash goodwill impairment , though management is pursuing a turnaround via inventory optimization, international expansion, innovation and pricing/value adjustments.

Melissa & Doug was materially impacted by the tariff environment and the company took a , though management is pursuing a turnaround via inventory optimization, international expansion, innovation and pricing/value adjustments. Cash and capital allocation remain constructive—Spin Master generated $308 million of operating cash flow in 2025, kept net debt roughly flat with ~1.0x net leverage, returned ~$80 million to shareholders, and plans ~$150 million CapEx while maintaining the dividend and renewing its buyback program.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE:TOY opened at C$18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.20. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.22%.

TOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spin Master

Spin Master News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spin Master this week:

Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside potential vs. the current share price. Article Title Tickerreport

ATB Cormark raised its price target from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling strong upside potential vs. the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus nudged its target up from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and stayed at “hold,” a modest vote of confidence that trims downside risk. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus nudged its target up from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and stayed at “hold,” a modest vote of confidence that trims downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reduced its target from C$27.00 to C$25.00 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). Article Title

RBC reduced its target from C$27.00 to C$25.00 but maintained an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower target but continued conviction). Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity cut its target from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and put a “hold” rating on the stock, indicating reduced near-term expectations. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity cut its target from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and put a “hold” rating on the stock, indicating reduced near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Spin Master reported Q4 results showing C$0.56 EPS and C$818.82M revenue but commentary and media coverage highlighted a holiday-quarter revenue decline and a reported fourth-quarter loss in some articles — these mixed/weak top-line signals are weighing on sentiment. Conference call slides and the press release are available for detail. Press Release Slide Deck

Spin Master reported Q4 results showing C$0.56 EPS and C$818.82M revenue but commentary and media coverage highlighted a holiday-quarter revenue decline and a reported fourth-quarter loss in some articles — these mixed/weak top-line signals are weighing on sentiment. Conference call slides and the press release are available for detail. Negative Sentiment: Media summaries and earnings-call coverage emphasize the holiday weakness and margin pressure, which can curb investor confidence until revenue growth and profitability stabilize. Q4 Loss Article

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.