SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

