Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.97. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 28,750 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOTK. Zacks Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sono-Tek has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Corporation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

