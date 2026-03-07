Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Upgraded by Glj Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Glj Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEI. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $61.36.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,225.75. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,002.24. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $40,246,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $44,864,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and lifted FY2028 forecast materially (Q1 2027 to $0.58 from $0.55; Q2 to $0.67 from $0.65; Q3 to $0.72 from $0.70; Q4 to $0.83 from $0.81; FY2028 to $3.34 from $3.17). The upgrades signal expectations for stronger earnings growth and help justify a higher valuation. Northland Securities raises estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

