Smith Moore & CO. Buys 61,742 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.30% of Inv Vk Mun Tr worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,201,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 53.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 203,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

