SM Energy Company (SM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 23rd

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a 10.0% increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE SM opened at $26.01 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

