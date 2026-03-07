SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $29.60. SK Telecom shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 1,010,780 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKM. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

