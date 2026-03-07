Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 391,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

