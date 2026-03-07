Seth Ravin Sells 3,080 Shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Ravin sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $11,457.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 682,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,505. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.62 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Key Headlines Impacting Rimini Street

Here are the key news stories impacting Rimini Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. MarketBeat Institutional & Insider Summary

Institutional investors have been adding to positions (Invesco, BNP Paribas, Barclays and others increased stakes), and institutions now own ~73.8% of the stock — a supportive sign of professional interest that can limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Analysts show a consensus “Hold” with a target around $5.75 (one Buy, two Holds). Valuation metrics (PE ~9, market cap ~ $330M) may attract value-oriented buyers, but the stock sits below its 200-day moving average, which mutes near-term bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold small blocks of shares on Mar 3 — CEO Seth Ravin (3,080 shares), CMO David Rowe (2,809), CFO Michael Perica (3,140) and other EVPs — each sale worth roughly $8–12k (at ~$3.72). Though the reductions are small percentage-wise (sub-4% for any single insider), clustered insider selling often pressures sentiment and can trigger short-term selling by other holders. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Alert

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 96.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3,393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

Featured Stories

