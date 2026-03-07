Sequent Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sequent Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after buying an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,520,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,014,000 after buying an additional 1,387,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VTI opened at $331.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $564.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.34 and a 200 day moving average of $332.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

