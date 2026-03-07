Sequent Planning LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF $PGRO

Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

PGRO opened at $42.02 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.0%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

