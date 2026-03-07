Sequent Planning LLC Invests $1.58 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after buying an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after buying an additional 1,533,280 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $58,197,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,392.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 452,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 442,025 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $60.14.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.