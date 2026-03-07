Sequent Planning LLC Invests $1.58 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sequent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after buying an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,843,000 after buying an additional 1,533,280 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $58,197,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,392.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 452,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 442,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $60.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

