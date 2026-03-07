Sen. John Boozman Sells Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on February 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 2/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/6/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 2/6/2026.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $153.80 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

